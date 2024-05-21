Deuterium (D) is the isotope of hydrogen of mass number 2, with a proton and a neutron in its nucleus. The chemistry of deuterium is nearly identical to the chemistry of hydrogen, except that the C―D bond is slightly (5.0 kJ/mol, or 1.2 kcal/mol) stronger than the C―H bond. Reaction rates tend to be slower if a C―D bond (as opposed to a C―H bond) is broken in a rate-limiting step. This effect on the rate is called a kinetic isotope effect. (Review PROBLEM 4-57 <IMAGE>)





a. Propose a mechanism to explain each product in the following reaction.





CH3CH(Br)CH3 KOH, alcohol—> CH2=CH-CH3 elimination product + CH3CH(OH)CH3 substitution product