Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.
BCl3 has an empty p orbital, so it is a strong Lewis acid. Would you expect an amide to react with BCl3 at nitrogen or oxygen?
Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?
Would you expect a ketone or an ester to be more reactive with a strong nucleophile? Justify your answer.
Rank the reactivity of the following carbonyls with nucleophiles, from least reactive to most reactive.
The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (a) Draw the second product whose formation would have been rationalized with this same arrow.
