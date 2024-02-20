Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that can form during certain organic reactions, particularly when a leaving group departs. The stability of a carbocation is influenced by its degree (primary, secondary, tertiary) and the presence of electron-donating groups. Understanding carbocation stability is essential for predicting whether a nucleophile will add directly to a carbonyl or wait for a carbocation to form, as more stable carbocations are more likely to form and react.