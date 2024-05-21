Under normal circumstances, tertiary alcohols are not oxidized.

However, when the tertiary alcohol is allylic, it can undergo

a migration of the double bond (called an allylic shift)

and subsequent oxidation of the alcohol. A particularly effective

reagent for this reaction is Bobbitt’s reagent, similar to TEMPO

used in many oxidations.

(M. Shibuya et al., J. Org. Chem., 2008, 73, 4750.)

<IMAGE of reaction>

Show the expected product when each of these 3° allylic

alcohols is oxidized by Bobbitt’s reagent

(c) <IMAGE>

(d) <IMAGE>