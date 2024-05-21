13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
Problem 11.5
Predict the products you expect when the following starting material undergoes oxidation with an excess of each of the reagents shown below.
<IMAGE>
(d) DMSO and oxalyl chloride
(e) DMP (periodinane) reagent
