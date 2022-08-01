now we can say that coordination complexes form predictable geometries based on their coordination and sometimes their electron configuration. So remember the most common types of coordination numbers are 24 and six where we have 24 or six legans attaching to our transition metal. Now, when it comes to our coordination of two, we have two ligand attached to our transition metal. In this case we don't have to worry about the electron configuration of our transition metal so we'll ignore this portion. If our transition metal is connected to just two Liggins, then it's geometry would just be linear. A good example of this is we could have Copper connected to two Bro means and we can say the overall charge is -1. If we were to draw this out it would just be calm per connected to the two bro means and brackets with the charge on the outside. When it comes to a coordination of 4.2 different geometries are possible but we're gonna come back to that. Let's go on to a coordination of six. So if we have a coordination of six because there's only one type of geometry associated with it, we don't have to worry about the electronic configuration of the transition metal. So we'll skip that portion. If your transition metals connected to six Liggins, then we're gonna say that it's geometry would be opta. He'd roll. Now A good example of this. We could use cobalt connected to six ammonia. And let's say that the overall complex ion is plus three in charge. Now, what would that look like? Well, if we're going to take into account three dimensional drawings, we'd have our cobalt in the center, It would be connected to our six ammonia. Okay, so we have one on above and below the plane. Then we'd have to ammonia. Is that are pointing into the paper and then we'd have to ammonia is pointing out of the paper and then we put it in brackets with the overall charge on the outside. Now, going back to our coordination number four, with the coordination number four, there are two possible geometries and and because there's two possible geometries, we can use the electron configuration of the transition metal to determine which one is favored. So with the coordination of four, we're gonna say here that a transition metal with a D 10 electron configuration forms tetrahedron complexes. And if it has a D8 electron configuration, then it forms square planner or planner complexes. So let's go up to our grid. So let's say something with a D 10 electron configuration. A good example is the element of zinc, zinc. Its electron configuration is argon for us to three D 10. So here it's geometry would be tetrahedron. So, if we did an example, we could have ZN and let's say we have O. H. Four and two minus. All right. So if we were to draw this out, we have our Z in in the center we're drawing tetra hydro So for tetra hydro we'd have 10 H. On the plane of the paper. Another O. H. On the plane of the paper, 10. H. pointing down into the paper and then one pointing out from the plane of the paper brackets in the overall charge on the outside. Now this is true whether we're dealing with neutral zinc or zinc plus two ion because remember if we had zinc plus two ions, we'd lose electrons from the outer shell first, which would mean we lose those +24 S electrons. So whether it's in its neutral form or its plus to form, zinc is still classified as having a D. 10 electron configuration. So in both cases it would give us a tetrahedron geometry. Alright, so now four D 8 geometry we could use nickel. Right? So if we have nickel we'd say nickel is argon four S 2 three D 8. And if we're dealing with nickel two plus ion it'd be argon for us to is those two electrons are lost And it will be three D 8. So whether you're dealing with the neutral form or its plus to form it's still AD eight electron configuration. So it would give us a square planner or planner geometry. So example here we could use nickel we could use C. N four two minus. So if we're gonna draw a square planner we'd have a nickel in the center. two of our CNN would point into the plane of the paper and two of them would point out of the plane of the paper brackets overall charge on the outside. So again, it's common for us to see complex ions where we have a coordination number of 246. A coordination of two or six is pretty easy because they only have one geometry connected to them. But when it comes to a coordination of four, then it's important to be able to determine the electron configuration of the transition metal. If we have a D 10 electron configuration for the transition metal, then we're going to form a tetra he'd rel um complex. And if we have a D eight, then we're gonna form a square planner or planner complex. So keep these structures in mind. Keep in mind the electron configuration when it comes to coordination of four and you'll be able to draw any of these complex ions.

