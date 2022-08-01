Coordination Complexes Exercise 1

So here it says correctly label all the components of the coordination complex. Now remember we say that traditionally when we have brackets what's inside the brackets represents our complex ion and what's outside our brackets represents our counter ions. In this example we have two sodium outside of the brackets. So they represent our counter ions, N. A. Is in group one, so its charges plus one. So we'd say we have two sodium ions that represent our counter ions. Then We have 10 with six. Corinne's. Alright, so where did this to come from? Well that too must have come from. The complex ion, sodium is positive in this case are complex ion now is negative. Remember our complex ion we said could be positive or negative. So here it would be S. N. C. L. Six still in brackets And the overall charge would be 2 -. So this represents our complex ion. Now we're gonna say, what is that complex ion further broken down into we're gonna say here that it is composed of six chloride ions. So these are our legans remember Liggins are what are directly connected to my transition metal. And if we think about it we have six chloride ions. So their overall contribution is a minus six in terms of charge. Right so six times negative one is negative six. And the overall charge here is -2 though. How is that possible? Well that would mean that tin has to be plus four in terms of charge. So plus four coming from the tin. The negative six coming from the six chlorine. Overall that gives us a negative two charge left over. So we're dealing with 10 4 ion. So this represents our transition metal cat. I'll So those would be all the components that we have here for our coordination complex. What's in the brackets can be seen as our complex ion. It can be either positive or negative, depending on what counter ions are used here. What's outside the brackets is our sodium. Those are our counter ions. Then you can go further into the complex ion and see what's the transition metal ion used and what are the types of Liggins used within the complex ion? We see that we have a tin four ion and six chloride ion Liggins involved. Now that we've seen this example, click onto the next video and see if you can figure out the number of Liggins within the provided complex ion. Come back and see, does your answer match up with mine

