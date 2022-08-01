in this video, we're going to take a look at the concept of coordination complexes. Now we're going to say that the most prevalent feature of transition metal chemistry is the formation of coordination complexes or compounds. Now these structures are composed of a complex ion that is bonded or connected to ions or molecules called Liggins in order to maintain the overall neutrality of the compound, A counter ion is used. Alright, so if we take a look here at this example, we have nickel bonded to four ammonia molecules and then we have two chloride ions outside of the brackets. This thing overall together is our coordination complex. Now our coordination complex, you can think of it as just a more complicated ionic compound. Remember an ionic compound is composed of two things. It's composed of a positive ion called a cat ion and a negative ion called an an ion. So taking this logic, let's highlight this part here in yellow since it's in a in a bracket. It's altogether and outside the bracket we have these two chlorine. So what's in the bracket that represents our complex ion? What's outside the bracket is our counter ion. So outside the bracket we have two chlorine is which are really two chloride ions. So they are our counter ions. Now, where did this to come from? That too? Came from my complex ion portion. So it's still together as an eye four NH 3's to positive. This is my complex ion. Now we can go a little bit further and break the complex ion further into its components. So we're gonna say that this complex ion is composed of, What for ammonia molecules, we use the term molecules because ammonia is neutral and they represent our Liggins. So remember Liggins could either be neutral or they could have a charge. They could either be neutral or negative. So examples of a neutral ligand is ammonia, but you could also have water as another example of a neutral Ligon Liggins can also be negative. So examples of negative Liggins, you could have cyanide ion, you could have a Z ion, you could even have another halogen as a ligand. So those would be negative. Um And then if we think about it, the the legends here are four ammonia molecules, they're neutral. They don't provide any charge but yet are complex ion overall has a plus two charge. If it has an overall charge of plus two and the Liggins aren't contributing anything and that plus two charge has to be coming from the nickel, Nickel itself has to be plus two. So this would be our transition metal cat eye on. So again, our coordination complex is just a more complex ionic compound that can be broken down into its counter ion. And then it's complex ion traditionally when it comes to coordination complexes, what's in brackets is our complex ion, what's outside the brackets are are counter ions. Then you can further break down the complex ion into its ligand portions and its transition metal portion. Now we're gonna say connected to complex ion, complex ions, coordination complexes, all that stuff we have, what are called coordination coordination numbers. Now we're gonna say the coordination number is the number of Liggins bonded to the central metal cat ion. So your coordination number is how many of these Liggins are connected to my transition metal? In this case we said there were four Liggins connected to nickel two plus ion. Now we're going to say the most common coordination numbers are 24 and six Liggins attached to my transition metal. Can I on? There are other types um There are other numbers as well, but these are just the three most common ones that we see in organic chemistry. Alright, so now that we've gone over what a coordination complex is, how it's composed of a complex ion, counter ions, Liggins and transition metal, we'll take a look at the examples below. So I want you to click on to the next video and see how I approach the first example question dealing with our coordination complex given

Hide transcripts