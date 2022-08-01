Coordination Complexes Exercise 3

So here in this example, it says determined the geometry for the following complex ion. So here we have chromium as our central element. It's connected to what appears to be for ammonia us And to chlorine. So that's a total of six Liggins. So six Liggins, that would mean our coordination number is six. And that's pretty simple because if our coordination number of six, then there's only one geometry that's possible Octa. He'd roll. All right. So if we're going for symmetry here, we have our two chlorine is drawn on opposite ends, so they're drawn anti to each other. And then we have our four ammonia. As now remember here we have two ammonia as pointing into the plane of the paper and then we have the other two pointing out of the plane of the paper. And because it has a charge, we put brackets with the charge brackets with the charge on the outside. So this would be our structure for this given coordination complex. Now that you've seen this example move down below and take a look at the next one. So in this one, they're asking us to determine the geometry where we have palladium connected to four waters here because there are four waters involved. That means our coordination number is four. So remember, what do you do when your coordination number is for to determine the correct geometry, attempt this one on your own and come back and see does your answer match up with mine. Good luck guys

