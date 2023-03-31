A student added 3-phenylpropanoic acid (PhCH2CH2COOH) to a molten salt consisting of a 1:1 mixture of NaCl and AlCl3
maintained at 170 °C. After 5 minutes, he poured the molten mixture into water and extracted it into dichloromethane.
Evaporation of the dichloromethane gave a 96% yield of the product whose spectra follow. The mass spectrum of the product shows a molecular ion at m>z 132. What is the product?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
39
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reason for Analytical Methods with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt