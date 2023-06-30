An unknown compound gives a mass spectrum with a weak molecular ion at m/z 113 and a prominent ion at m/z 68. Its NMR and IR spectra are shown here. Determine the structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions.
Propose a favorable fragmentation to explain the prominent MS peak at m/z 68.
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
59
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reason for Analytical Methods with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt