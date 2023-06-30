For each NMR spectrum, propose a structure consistent
with the spectrum and the additional information provided.
(a) Elemental analysis shows the molecular formula to be
C8H7OCl. The IR spectrum shows a moderate absorption
at 1602 cm-1 and a strong absorption at 1690 cm-1.
<
of spectrum>
(b) The mass spectrum shows a double molecular ion of ratio
1:1 at m/z 184 and 186.
<
of spectrum>
