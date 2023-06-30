Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Problem 16b
Textbook Question

For each NMR spectrum, propose a structure consistent with the spectrum and the additional information provided. (a) Elemental analysis shows the molecular formula to be C8H7OCl. The IR spectrum shows a moderate absorption at 1602 cm-1 and a strong absorption at 1690 cm-1. <

of spectrum> (b) The mass spectrum shows a double molecular ion of ratio 1:1 at m/z 184 and 186. <

of spectrum>

