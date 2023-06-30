Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectPurpose of Analytical Techniques
6:40 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

The ultimate test of fluency in MS and IR is whether you can determine a moderately complex structure from just the MS and the IR, with no additional information. The IR and MS of a compound are shown below. Use everything you know about IR and MS, plus reasoning and intuition, to determine a likely structure. Then show how your proposed structure is consistent with these spectra. <

of spectra>

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
5:41m

Watch next

Master Reason for Analytical Methods with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:41
Reason for Analytical Methods
Johnny Betancourt
270
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.