8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
6:26 minutes
Problem 7-32b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Predict the major and minor elimination products of the following proposed reactions (ignoring any possible substitutions for now).
In each case, explain whether you expect the mechanism of the elimination to be E1 or E2.
b. <IMAGE> AgNO3, CH3OH heat——>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
