7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
3:55 minutes
Problem 6-30c
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below.
In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
1-phenylpropane <IMAGE>
(c) 2-phenylbutanenitrile <IMAGE>
