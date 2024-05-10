7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
Problem 6-48b
A solution of pure (S)-2-iodobutane
([α] = +15.90° ) in acetone is allowed to react with radioactive iodide, 131I-, until 1.0% of the iodobutane contains radioactive iodine.
The specific rotation of this recovered iodobutane is found to be +15.58°.
b. What does this result suggest about the mechanism of the reaction of 2-iodobutane with iodide ion?
