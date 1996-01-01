9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
4:24 minutes
Problem 8b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) THINKING AHEAD The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible [we introduce this reaction in Chapter 13]: (d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General features of acid-catalyzed dehydration. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice