9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
7:45 minutes
Problem 8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) THINKING AHEAD The acid-catalyzed hydration we learned here in Chapter 8 is reversible [we introduce this reaction in Chapter 13]: (a) Propose a mechanism for the formation of an alkene from an alcohol.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
33
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General features of acid-catalyzed dehydration. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice