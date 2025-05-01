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Multiple Choice
Which of the following heterocycles is ?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the criteria for aromaticity. A compound is aromatic if it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals at every atom in the ring), and follows Hückel's rule, which requires having (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Step 2: Analyze each compound to see if it meets these criteria. Cyclobutane is a four-membered ring with only sigma bonds and no conjugation, so it is not aromatic.
Step 3: Cyclohexanone is a six-membered ring with a ketone group; it is saturated except for the carbonyl, and it does not have a continuous conjugated π system around the ring, so it is not aromatic.
Step 4: Piperidine is a six-membered saturated ring containing nitrogen, but it has only sigma bonds and no conjugated π system, so it is not aromatic.
Step 5: Pyrrole is a five-membered ring with one nitrogen atom and two double bonds. The nitrogen contributes a lone pair to the conjugated system, making the ring fully conjugated and planar. Counting the π electrons (4 from the double bonds + 2 from the nitrogen lone pair) gives 6 π electrons, which satisfies Hückel's rule, confirming that pyrrole is aromatic.
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