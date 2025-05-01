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Multiple Choice
Why is the following compound not aromatic? (cyclobutadiene)
A
It does not have a conjugated system of electrons.
B
It does not have a planar structure.
C
It contains a heteroatom that disrupts aromaticity.
D
It has electrons, which does not satisfy Hückel's rule.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that for a compound to be aromatic, it must satisfy Hückel's rule, which requires having a planar, cyclic, conjugated system with (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer (0, 1, 2, ...).
Identify the number of π electrons in cyclobutadiene. Each double bond contributes 2 π electrons, so with two double bonds, cyclobutadiene has 4 π electrons in total.
Check if the compound is planar and conjugated. Cyclobutadiene is planar and has a conjugated system because the p orbitals overlap around the ring.
Apply Hückel's rule to the 4 π electrons: 4 does not fit the formula (4n + 2), since for n = 0, 1, 2, ... the allowed numbers are 2, 6, 10, etc., but not 4.
Conclude that because cyclobutadiene has 4 π electrons, it does not satisfy Hückel's rule and therefore is not aromatic; instead, it is antiaromatic and thus unstable.
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