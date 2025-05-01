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Multiple Choice
Which of the following species is aromatic?
A
(tropylium cation)
B
(benzene)
C
(cyclobutane)
D
(cyclopentadienyl anion)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the criteria for aromaticity: a molecule must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals at every atom in the ring), and follow Hückel's rule, which states it must have (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Analyze each species to determine if it meets these criteria. First, check if the molecule is cyclic and planar, allowing for continuous overlap of p orbitals.
Count the number of π electrons in the ring system of each species. For example, benzene has 6 π electrons from three double bonds, which fits Hückel's rule with n=1.
Evaluate the tropylium cation (C\_7H\_7\^+), which is a 7-membered ring with a positive charge. Determine if it has (4n + 2) π electrons and if it is planar and fully conjugated.
For cyclobutane (C\_4H\_8), check if it is planar and conjugated; typically, cyclobutane is not aromatic because it is not planar and lacks conjugation. For the cyclopentadienyl anion (C\_5H\_5\^-), count π electrons and check planarity and conjugation to see if it fits Hückel's rule.
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