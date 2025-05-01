Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is aromatic?
A
(cyclopentadiene)
B
(cyclobutane)
C
(cyclohexane)
D
(benzene)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the criteria for aromaticity: a molecule must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals at every atom in the ring), and follow Hückel's rule, which states it must have (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Examine each molecule to determine if it meets these criteria. For example, check if the ring is planar and if there are continuous overlapping p orbitals allowing for conjugation.
Count the number of π electrons in each molecule. Double bonds contribute 2 π electrons each, and lone pairs or negative charges can also contribute if they are part of the conjugated system.
Apply Hückel's rule by plugging the number of π electrons into the formula (4n + 2). If the number fits this formula for some integer n, the molecule is aromatic.
Identify benzene (C\_6H\_6) as the molecule that meets all these criteria: it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated with 6 π electrons, and satisfies Hückel's rule with n=1, making it aromatic.
Watch next
Master Intro to Aromaticity with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt