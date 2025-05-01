Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(a) PhCOOCH2CH(CH3)2
(b) PhOCHO
(c) PhCH(CH3)COOCH3
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(a) PhCOOCH2CH(CH3)2
(b) PhOCHO
(c) PhCH(CH3)COOCH3
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(a) phenyl formate
(b) cyclohexyl benzoate
(c) cyclopentyl phenylacetate
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(k) phenyl isocyanate
(l) cyclobutyl ethyl carbonate
Which of the following compounds is the ester formed from the reaction of (acetic acid) and (1-propanol)?