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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds would you expect to be antiaromatic?
A
Pyrrole
B
Cyclooctatetraene
C
Cyclobutadiene
D
Benzene
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of antiaromatic compounds. A compound is antiaromatic if it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated (p orbitals overlapping continuously), and has 4n π electrons, where n is an integer (n = 1, 2, 3, ...).
Step 2: Analyze each compound for these criteria: pyrrole, cyclooctatetraene, cyclobutadiene, and benzene. Check if they are cyclic, planar, and fully conjugated, and count their π electrons.
Step 3: For cyclobutadiene, note that it is a 4-membered ring with 4 π electrons (4n, where n=1). It is planar and fully conjugated, which fits the antiaromatic criteria.
Step 4: For benzene, it has 6 π electrons (4n+2, n=1), is planar and fully conjugated, so it is aromatic, not antiaromatic.
Step 5: Pyrrole has 6 π electrons when counting the lone pair on nitrogen, making it aromatic. Cyclooctatetraene is not planar in its common conformation, so it is neither aromatic nor antiaromatic.
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