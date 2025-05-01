Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4
Unknown X, C5H9Br does not react with bromine or with dilute KMnO4. Upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide, X gives only one product, Y, C5H8. Unlike X, Y decolorizes bromine and changes KMnO4 from purple to brown. Catalytic hydrogenation of Y gives methylcyclobutane. Ozonolysis–reduction of Y gives dialdehyde Z, C5H8O2. Propose consistent structures for X, Y, and Z. Is there any aspect of the structure of X that is still unknown?
An unknown compound decolorizes bromine in carbon tetrachloride, and it undergoes catalytic reduction to give decalin. When treated with warm, concentrated potassium permanganate, this compound gives cis-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylic acid and oxalic acid. Propose a structure for the unknown compound.
Which of the following products could be produced by oxidative cleavage of an ?
What alkene would give only a ketone with three carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage?
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(b) (Z)-3-methyloct-3-ene + warm, concentrated KMnO4