Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
(e) hot, concentrated potassium permanganate
Limonene is one of the compounds that give lemons their tangy odor. Show the structures of the products expected when limonene reacts with an excess of each of these reagents.
(e) hot, concentrated potassium permanganate
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(e) 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4
Unknown X, C5H9Br does not react with bromine or with dilute KMnO4. Upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide, X gives only one product, Y, C5H8. Unlike X, Y decolorizes bromine and changes KMnO4 from purple to brown. Catalytic hydrogenation of Y gives methylcyclobutane. Ozonolysis–reduction of Y gives dialdehyde Z, C5H8O2. Propose consistent structures for X, Y, and Z. Is there any aspect of the structure of X that is still unknown?
An unknown compound decolorizes bromine in carbon tetrachloride, and it undergoes catalytic reduction to give decalin. When treated with warm, concentrated potassium permanganate, this compound gives cis-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylic acid and oxalic acid. Propose a structure for the unknown compound.
Which of the following correctly represents the products formed when 1-butene undergoes oxidative cleavage with hot, concentrated under acidic conditions?
What alkene would give only a ketone with three carbons as a product of oxidative cleavage?