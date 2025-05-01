Unknown X, C 5 H 9 Br does not react with bromine or with dilute KMnO4. Upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide, X gives only one product, Y, C 5 H 8 . Unlike X, Y decolorizes bromine and changes KMnO 4 from purple to brown. Catalytic hydrogenation of Y gives methylcyclobutane. Ozonolysis–reduction of Y gives dialdehyde Z, C 5 H 8 O 2 . Propose consistent structures for X, Y, and Z. Is there any aspect of the structure of X that is still unknown?