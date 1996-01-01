Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
Next problem
Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures would give the following
1
H NMR spectrum? 0.93 ppm (s, 9H), 2.13 ppm (d, 2H), 9.85 ppm (t, 1H)
A
B
C
D
16
Show Answer
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.