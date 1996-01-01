Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectNMR Practice
Multiple Choice

Which of the following structures would give the following 1H NMR spectrum? 0.93 ppm (s, 9H), 2.13 ppm (d, 2H), 9.85 ppm (t, 1H)

16
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.