Organic Chemistry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
Multiple Choice
A
1
H NMR spectrum contains a quartet at 4.1 ppm integrating to 2H and triplet at 0.9 ppm integrating to 3H, among other signals. What fragment is likely part of this molecule?
A
An ethyl group
B
A methyl group
C
An isopropyl group.
D
A
t
-butyl group
25
