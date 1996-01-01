Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectNMR Practice
Multiple Choice

A 1H NMR spectrum has a singlet at 4.1 ppm with an integration of 2H. How many hydrogen atoms are on the neighboring carbon atom?

13
