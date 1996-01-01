Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
Multiple Choice
A
1
H NMR spectrum has a singlet at 4.1 ppm with an integration of 2H. How many hydrogen atoms are on the neighboring carbon atom?
A
4
B
2
C
1
D
0
