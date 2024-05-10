13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 10-25d
Predict the products you would expect from the reaction of LiALH4 follwoed by hydrolysis with the following compounds. You may assume that these reactions take place in methanol as the solvent.
(d) <IMAGE>
