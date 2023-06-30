An acid-catalyzed reaction was carried out using
methyl cellosolve (2-methoxyethanol) as the solvent.
When the 2-methoxyethanol was redistilled,
a higher-boiling fraction (bp 162°C) was also recovered.
The mass spectrum of this
fraction showed the molecular weight to be 134.
The IR and NMR spectra are shown here. Determine
the structure of this compound, and propose
a mechanism for its formation.
< of spectra>
