The following spectra for A and B correspond to two structural
isomers. The NMR singlet at δ 1.16 in spectrum A disappears
when the sample is shaken with D2O. The singlet at δ 0.6 ppm
in the spectrum of B disappears on shaking with D2O.
Propose structures for these isomers, and show how your
structures correspond to the spectra. Show what cleavage
is responsible for the base peak at m/z 44 in
the mass spectrum of A and the prominent peak at m/z 58
in the mass spectrum of B.
