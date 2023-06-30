Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectPurpose of Analytical Techniques
10:05 minutes
Problem 19
Textbook Question

The following spectra for A and B correspond to two structural isomers. The NMR singlet at δ 1.16 in spectrum A disappears when the sample is shaken with D2O. The singlet at δ 0.6 ppm in the spectrum of B disappears on shaking with D2O. Propose structures for these isomers, and show how your structures correspond to the spectra. Show what cleavage is responsible for the base peak at m/z 44 in the mass spectrum of A and the prominent peak at m/z 58 in the mass spectrum of B. <

of spectra>

Verified Solution
clock
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
5:41m

Watch next

Master Reason for Analytical Methods with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:41
Reason for Analytical Methods
Johnny Betancourt
270
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.