Drawing Complex Carbonyls

So now that we know how to draw simple carbon meals, we have to take the next logical step and move on to complex carbon eels. So complex carbon eels remember, Are those carbon deals that have to absorption zones? Okay, So complex carbon eels are gonna be those molecules that you wanted kicking yourself about later, after the exam, because you drew the first absorption and you forgot to draw the second, okay? Or maybe you didn't know what the second absorption was about. So that's what we're gonna go over now, because these are a little bit more complicated. Okay, So Aldo hides are great example of a complex Carbonell, because once again, we've always got r S P three ch, which you know we'll have that taken care of. We have a C o double bond, which, in this case, it's an alga hide. So where would I expect that to result? You know, you got this. That's the are in corn. Aldo hides in key tones. That's gonna be 17 about 17. 10 again. Okay? And we know the shape doesn't change strong and sharp, But notice that now we also have this other bond. They have to worry about just a second. So we have this other bond they have to worry about, which is C H. But it's specifically an alga hide ch specifically alga hide. And this one's tricky. This one is its own set of peaks that we need to know and actually turns out that alga hides the ch happens to have a double peak. Okay, so we're gonna see is double peak or double absorption? Okay, at and 2800. Okay. So, usually I mean when I told you earlier just said 27 because that's where it's gonna be centered around. But typically this shows up as a double absorption. Okay, now, sometimes that 2800 peak is going to kind of blend into the 2900 peak that you get from Al Keynes. Right? So sometimes the rial Onley thing that you're going to see is this 2700. Okay, because the 28 is kind of close to the 29. But the biggest point here is that if you see something at 2700, that's very distinctly in Alba hide absorption. There's nothing else that results in that range with that type of peak. So let's go ahead and draw this. Um, we get to 17. 10 and we draw are very aggressive absorption. That's our carbon yells That's gonna be our Cedo and then we get over to our alto hide are all die. It's gonna look like a double Pekar on 2700. So I'm gonna draw that like this. I'm gonna draw that like a peek here and a peak here. But notice that the second one is kind of going to kind of blend in to the choppiness that happens around 3000. Okay, so notice that I mean, in this case, I did a pretty good job of conveying my point, which is that sometimes all you're going to see is the 2700 that comes from the Alba hide ch. Okay. And it's important that you recognize that sometimes you're going to see a double peak there. But sometimes you might just see that one peak, because it kind of blends in. Okay, But technically, both of those peaks came due to Is the alga high OK, and then finally we have all of our s P three c h over here. Cool makes them so far, so complex. Carbon deal. There's a little bit more than we have to worry about. Okay, Now let's move on to carve oxalic acid car. Oxalic acid is also a complex carbon deal. So we've got our S p three c h. Kane. We've got our c double bond. Oh, that in this case would result where I heard you say it. 17. 50. It's the Owen corn. Good. 17. 50. Um, but then we've also got this other peak. We have to worry about the O. H. Now what did I get? What did I tell you guys about O. H bonds? Previously? I told you that these air very broad peaks that will be around 323,600. Okay, but be very careful not to call this an alcohol, because it's not. This is not an alcohol. This is a carb oxalic acid. The O. H. Is going to change its properties when it's next to carbon Neil. So this oh, age is actually gonna have a very different range. It's actually gonna have a very it's. First of all, it's gonna be strong, and it's gonna be very broad. In fact, I'm even gonna put the word here very because this is the most broad peak that there is. Okay. And it's going to start around 2500, And sometimes it ends around 3000, which can happen. Sometimes it can even go all the way up to about 3300. Okay, so this thing is a mess. It kind of imagine that it's like you took the alcohol peak and you just shifted it down and stretch it out. Unless you're gonna get now, think about it. Do you know any other peaks that results between 253,300? Almost everything. A ton of stuff results there. So you can imagine that this absorption is gonna block the view of a lot of these other peaks. Okay, so we're gonna think about that number. This is supposed to be drawn like a silhouette. So I'm gonna be drawing my car broke cilic acid, and there's other gonna There's gonna be some other stuff sticking out of it. So let's go ahead and start off. I go to 17. 50 and I draw my carbon Neil Spike. Okay, then when I get to 2500, I start drawing this really incredibly broad peak. That kind of looks like this. Okay, so it's kind of just start off. It's not quite as deep as strong as an alcohol, but it definitely is broad. So we got this thing going on, but it's not gonna end here. Remember that I have these 2900 peaks to draw, right? So I'm gonna draw that kind of sticking out. It's gonna be kind of like this, and then it's gonna come back, and then I'm gonna finish off with the end like that. Okay, So what you wind up getting is kind of like a overlap of peaks that is very common with carbo oxalic acid. And sometimes it clouds the view of your choppier al canes and al canes and stuff like that, which makes it kind of problematic. Okay, so that would be another example of a complex Carbonell since I had to worry about my seagull 10 but I also had toe worry about specifically the O. H that was involved in the carbon eel. And then once again, I always had the SP three CHS before. Okay, So now you guys got it. You got simple and you got complex carbon deals. So let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts