Drawing Concealed Functional Groups

This is just a quick little video to address a subset of functional groups that you might not usually think of as related. And these functional groups are all gonna be what we call concealed functional groups because they don't show up. And I are. So let's go ahead and talk about thes and why exactly that happens on what they look like. So these groups are as follows. We've got alcohol slides, ethers and tertiary amines thes groups. Even though they really seem like they have nothing to do with each other, they actually have something really big in common, which is that you're not going to see these in the functional group region. Okay, they have no absorption zones in the functional group region. Okay, why is that? Well, because remember that in orderto have a absorption in the functional group region, you need basically three different things. One of three things. You either need a double bond or you need I'm just gonna put numbers here, So you need one a double bond to or you need a triple bond three, or you need some kind of bond toe hydrogen. Okay. Well, it's okay. So now we look at these three on what we wonder is, Well, what kind of bonds do they have? What we're going to notice is that they all have s P three c h bonds. Okay, so all of them have that you really pretty much every single molecule in the world is gonna have that. Okay, But then, besides that, what else do they have? Well, this one has C x, this one a c o. This one has CNN. What's kind of the common theme here? None of these extra bonds are going to result because these air all fingerprint bonds, these air all bonds that would show up below 1500. So that means that when I draw the I r for these molecules, what are they gonna look like on IR? Thes molecules are all gonna look like al canes. Okay, because the Onley bond that they have to age happens to be the out Cain. Not anything else. Nothing else has a bond to H. The only thing that the only reason I'm going to see these things at all, there's gonna be any absorption has to do with the H is over here. It doesn't have to do with the functional group at all. Okay, so that means that these three functional groups are going to be in perceivable from Al Keynes. So you're gonna need to use other clues to figure out if you have them. Okay, let's just go ahead and draw this really quick. So that means that I would expect that the spectra for these guys is literally gonna look just like an Al cane. And that's it. Nothing else. It might as well it could have been. Well, let's don't wanna do that. It could have been cyclo butane or something. You know, it could have just been a NALC cane. Um, but it happens to be, you know, it happens to be an alcohol. Hey, lied. Or it happens to be in either. You're never gonna tell on IR. Okay, so it's another limitation of ir that ir doesn't do a great job of picking out these different functional groups that don't show up in the functional group region. Okay, Um, now I mean a quick note that some professors might say Oh, that you can use the fingerprint region Thio tell if you have these molecules or not, and The truth is, it's complicated. The truth is, is not a straightforward as they might say, and most courses in organic chemistry. One and two are not gonna cover that. So that's why, like I said, I'm ignoring the fingerprint region. But for right now, we're just going to assume that you can't see these functional groups on an IR spectrum. Alright, so hope that made sense. Guys, let me know if you have any questions. Let's move on to the next topic.

