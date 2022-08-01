Drawing Simple Carbonyls

So now we're gonna throw some Carbonell Bonds into the mix, and we're going to start off with the easiest scenario, which is just learning how to draw simple carbon eels. Okay, so now recall that my definition of a simple Carbonell was just a carbon Neil. That's Onley in a result in one absorption. Okay, it's a carbon. You'll that you only have to worry about one time. It doesn't come back to haunt you a second time, okay? And we're not gonna cover all of them here. But, you know, we've got two good examples. We're gonna cover key tones and esters, and I'm gonna explain why they're simple carbon eels. Well, we already know that we should be getting used to the peaks there being R S P three c h bonds. Right. But we know that we have a C double bond. Okay, so now remember that see, double bond owes are always going to result in the carbon you'll region, and there are specific ranges that relate to different functional groups within that region. Key tone would count as my are of corn of the acronym corn. Right. So that means that hopefully guys remember these ranges that this is going to result at 17. 10. Okay, Now, carbon eels are probably the second most distinctive. Are easy to recognize absorption in ir spec because they're extremely strong and sharp. And that's gonna apply toe all carbon eels, not just key tones, not just the are. That's gonna rightto every single letter of corn. They're always going to be strong and sharp, meaning that I wanted to almost hit the bottom of the spectrum, and I want it to be very, very sharp. Okay, so let's go ahead and draw this guy. I'm gonna do nothing up until 1500 now, right? When I get to 1700 I'm just gonna go for it. I'm gonna draw the sharpest thing I can imagine. It goes almost all the way to the bottom, and I try to make it a sharp is possible. Okay, then I go ahead and I do nothing until I get to 2900 and I complete my chops. Okay. Now, this is just it's getting uglier and uglier, but it doesn't really matter, because that's not the point. The point is that we have this new peak at 17. 10 Okay, so there's no other bonds here that I have to worry about. So that's really it. That's gonna be the full spectrum for a key tone. Now, notice that there isn't a second type of bond have to worry about there's no bonds, hydrogen extra bonds or anything like that. So we're done. Okay, So now what's going to be the different? The biggest difference between drawing a key tone and drawing. And Esther? Well, let's look at the different types of bonds. We haven't, Esther. Once again, we have our s P three ch. So we're also we're always gonna draw that now. We also have a carbon, Neil. Now, this Carbonell happens to be an Esther, which is the O in corn. So that means, would you expect it to be higher than 17 10 or lower? Hire these results of the those results at 17. 50 around 17. 50. Okay, so I'm gonna expect 17. 50 now. Has anything changed in the shape? Is it gonna be like a different looking carbon eel that I'm I'm just like, Oh, this is definitely an Esther Because of how it looks. Guys know every single carbon you'll looks pretty much identical. It's always gonna be strong in sharp. Okay, so that part really hasn't changed. Actually, this looks exactly the same as the one we just drew, except it's up by four wave numbers. Okay, Now, if you look at the units that I have on this X axis 40 is almost an imperceptible difference with how low without big I have these units, meaning that I could probably copy and paste the exact spectrum that I drew at the top. And it would apply to this one because there's gonna look identical. Okay, But we do have this extra bond. Notice that in an Esther, you have a si o bond that's created. Where does see results? See Single bond? Oh, guys, this is fingerprint meaning that in Esther is a simple carbon, Neil, it's not going to create a second bond. You have to worry about you don't even draw this. Meaning that the whole point of this exercise is that I want us to know that Esther's and key tones pretty much look exactly the same. We're gonna do this. Then instead of waiting till 17. 10 I'm gonna wait till 17. 50. But as you can see. I mean, that is hard to draw. That is hard to figure out. Okay. And then finally, I have my SP three blah, blah. I drew in both ugly. Perfect. So notice that if I look at this one back to back with this one, the key tone in the Esther are almost impossible to differentiate. The biggest difference is that if a problem that your professor gave you said 17. 50 if it actually stated the number right here, then you would know. Oh, this is an Esther. Or if it stated 17 10 then you think, Oh, this is an Alka Haider. Kids don't get what I'm saying. So the numbers are really important here when it comes to these little tiny differences in wave number A more specific numbers probably necessary for you to be able to tell the difference. Okay, so now you guys understand what a simple carbon eel is. Let's move on to more complicated systems. So we're done with this topic. Let's move on.

