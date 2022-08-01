Drawing Alcohols and Amines

So now we're gonna move on to drawing and recognizing functional groups with hydrogen in them. And these were gonna be alcohols and amines. Okay, so the first we want to focus on is really the granddaddy of all absorption, and that's alcohol. Okay, So alcohol's a Z said are one of the broadest absorption that there is, and they absorb from 3200 all the way to 3600 in their absorption. So this thing is massive. Remember that I told you that alcohol almost looks like a parabola. Okay, that o h is gonna look huge. The official name for this type of, um, absorption is that it's strong and broad. Okay, so that should tell you strong. It's moving all the way down to the floor and broad. It's very, very wide. Okay, now, on top of that, because of the fact that I'm always including an alky in component, what other peaks should we always be drawing? We should always be drawing R S P three c h bonds as well, because all of these molecules are gonna have those. Okay, but notice that I have C C single bonds, which I'm excluding. I also have C o single bond, which I'm excluding as well, so I don't worry about anything else. I'm just gonna draw those two absorption, so let's go ahead. I've got my fingerprint. Who cares? Now I move all the way to 2900, and once again, I'm going to draw my SP three. At this point, you guys should be pretty good at drawing these sp three go crazy. You know, I expect different shapes coming up at this point. Okay, You got your choppy sp three Peaks. But what's gonna happen? Well, when we get to 3200, it gets riel. This alcohol is gonna be huge, is gonna do something like this. Boom. Okay, now, in this, um, Spectrum, I actually went past 3600, so I probably drew it a little bit too big, but it's not a big deal. The whole point is that I just want you to know that it's a huge, massive peak that takes a pretty much the entire 3000 area, and that can actually make it kind of challenging because alcohols are so large in terms of their absorption that they tend to block out things that are behind them. So remember that I told you, for example, what's an absorption that you can think of that happens between 3200 and 3600? Remember, our triple bonds are 3300, al kind. So imagine that you have an alcohol, but also a terminal al kind that has a sharp pekar on 3300. You might barely see it. In fact, what it might look like is you might have a alcohol that looks like this. It's coming down, and then it has this sharp little thing, and then it keeps going, okay, because you could almost think of an iron spectrum as a silhouette. It's almost like a shadow of all the peaks, so you can't see multiple layers or multiple dependent dimensions here. If there truly waas a SP hybridized ch along with an alcohol, you might only see a little peek like that popping out, just popping right out of the alcohol peak. So what? My whole point here is that alcohol's can make reading the 3000 region a little bit challenging because they take up so much space and there's really nothing we can do about it. okay. One of the limitations of IR spectroscopy. Now let's move on to a means. And what you'll notice is that I've got primary means and secondary means, and they're going to result differently. Let's start off with primary means and then move on to secondaries. Okay, Then I'll explain why Tertiary zehr Not on this page. Well, the general rule for means is that you're going to draw as many peaks. Same number of absorption as hydrogen is that you have in your mean So a primary mean has how Maney hydrogen two. Okay, so that means that we would expect it tohave two absorption zones. Okay. And in general, thes absorption are gonna be weaker and sharper, then alcohol. Okay, so if you guys recall, the range of a means was somewhere between 3300 and 3500. So that means that a means could completely get covered by an alcohol if it was present. Now, thankfully, your class is not going to go into that much complexity where you have to, like, figure out what's behind the alcohol, but just letting you know that there's a lot of overlap between these ranges and really the only way that you could tell The difference is by the shape because it's weaker and it's sharper. Okay, now you might be wondering, you know, why does it have these two different absorption? And I'm just gonna tell you quickly, this is beyond the scope of the course. You don't necessarily need to know this, but basically, there's two types of there's two types of vibrations that are gonna be happening with your mean Okay, when we talked about how there's, like stretching, wagging, rocking and all of those air under the umbrella of vibrations. Well, when you have those two hydrogen is present on the mean, you're gonna have a type of vibration called symmetrical stretching, and you're gonna have a type of vibration called asymmetrical stretching. Okay, I'll tell you what, I'm going with this in a second symmetrical looks like this that both of them are stretching exactly the same. Okay, asymmetrical is where one is stretching in a different direction than the other. Okay, because you have these two different vibrations that are kind of vibrating at different frequencies, one is going to be higher than the other. The symmetrical stretch is gonna be right around 30. 300. Okay. The asymmetrical stretch is gonna be a little higher. It's gonna be around 3400. So that's why when you have two, hydrogen is present on the mean, we're gonna expect double peaks. Okay, so that's enough for now. Let's go ahead and draw, and then I'll explain why this is important. So we're gonna go ahead and do nothing. Nothing, Nothing. Nothing. We get to 2900 and we draw our choppy SP three So much fun. And then we get to around 3300, and this is where we draw our mean peaks. So we're going to get, uh, you know, a week weaker, Sharper peak around 3300, and then another peek around 3400. And that's so ugly. I'm just gonna do it again. I'm sorry that Z looks like slime or something. So let's just do try this one more time, okay? That's a lot more like what I was trying to draw. Okay, so you've got this double peak where, um, the lower peak at the 3300 has to do with the symmetrical stretching, and the higher peak is with the asymmetrical stretching. Does that make sense? So far? Awesome. Okay, now note that another bond that we didn't discuss was R C single Bond n Bond. But recall that that would just go in your fingerprint so we don't have to draw it. Excellent. Okay, So now why is this symmetrical and asymmetrical thing important? Well, because look at secondary means. Secondary means Onley have one hydrogen. Okay, so that means that when this thing is stretching, its Onley gonna have one type of stretch possible, which is symmetrical. Okay, because there's no asymmetry here. There's no possibility of hydrogen is going in different directions. So since it only has one age, we expected to just have one absorption. Okay, Now, what I haven't told you is what's gonna be the range of that absorption? Because it's symmetrical. Would you expect it to be lower around 3300 or higher around 30. 400? What do you think? Take a stab at it. You can use the above notes. Yeah, guys, it's gonna be a 33 100 Okay? Because there's no reason for it. Thio be boosted to that higher frequency. Right? So hopefully that difference is making sense. one hydrogen, one type of stretch, One signal. So we're just gonna go ahead and draw this again? We've got our SP three over here, and then when we get to 3300, we just have one loan, you know, week sharp peak around 3300. Okay, as you can tell thes peaks, no matter what type of a man you have, they look far different from alcohol. And they should never be confused with alcohol. In fact, if you confused anything with alcohol, I'm gonna be personally disappointed in you. Because alcohol is probably the most easy to recognize Absorption there is. Okay, you can't really confuse anything with it. So let me know if you have any questions. Oh, wait. One more thing. Can't. Don't leave yet. So we did primary mean we did secondary. I mean, why is tertiary me not on this chart? Why did I just run out of room? Is that the next thing we're gonna talk about? Not necessarily. It's because notice that a tertiary mean if I were just to draw it down here. Tertiary Amine, how many hydrogen is? Does it have no hydrogen? Okay. Tertiary amine by definition, is that you have an end with Onley are groups around it. Okay, so are you gonna see and the mean peak with a tertiary mean? No, you're not. So this is actually in a mean that would not result in the functional group region because we don't even have a hydrogen present. So that's why you're only going to see your double peaks for primary. And you're single peaks for secondary and you're going to see zero peaks for tertiary. All right, so that's it for this topic. Let's move on.

