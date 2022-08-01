Drawing Hydrocarbons

So now that we understand the frequencies of absorption a lot better, it's time to move on to the second part of what it means to really understand and absorption, which is the shape. Remember that We need to know. Is it gonna be broad? Is it going to be sharp? So in this course, you may be asked to actually hand draw an IR spectrum from scratch. At the very least, if you're professor doesn't ask you to do that, they're gonna want you to be able to recognize what the peaks look like on an IR spectrum and be able to understand the different shapes and identify what they are. So we're going to do in this next section is I'm just gonna walk you through drawing every single important peak that you need to know, and that's gonna help you to familiarize yourself with shapes that are important. So let's start off with the you know, the basic molecules, which is just hydrocarbons. Okay, so we're going to start off with Al Canes, which is just our number one go to simplest molecule to draw, and I'm gonna ask us to forgive my drawing here. These were not meant to be perfect representations, but they should give you a pretty good idea of what we're looking for. So we said that in a normal out cane, how many different types of bonds are there? Well, there's two. There's a C C bond and there's an S P three C h bond. How many of these do we actually draw? Just the second one. We're on Lee going to draw the SP three ch. Okay, so just so you guys know SP three ch. We know one thing about them. They results around 2900. But what is their shape? Their shape is called choppy. Okay, Now notice that this doesn't follow the normal criteria of first word. Second word. I'm not saying sharp. I'm not saying broad. I'm just saying choppy. The reason is because typically, there's so many of these signals of these absorption in a molecule, because think about it. There's hydrogen everywhere, right? They're all gonna overlap with each other and make kind of like a clustered mess around 2900. So instead of giving it a specific shape, we just call it choppy. Now you're wondering what is this gonna look like. So let's go ahead and start drawing, okay? You might wanna watch me do this one first and then just pause the video and copy it down. So what I'm gonna do is I'm really just gonna neglect a Z. You can see this graph starts. My 1500 starts here, so I'm never going to draw anything significant below there. I'm just gonna draw, like a line. I'm literally just like, making this part up. And I'm not gonna do anything until I get to right below 3000. So this is my 3000 marks. So right before there, I'm going to start to draw something, and what I'm going to draw is a choppy peak. Now, when I get to 3000, I abruptly stopped and I continue. Okay. Now notice what I just did there. It's got, like, a few little edges. It's kind of slanted. That's gonna totally change based on the exact ir spectrum. Um, but in general, that's what we're looking for. We're looking for something that's a little bit more than halfway down. Um, in terms of transmit INTs on bits, something that has a like a jagged edge. Okay, you're gonna see me draw these Ah, lot during the course. Okay, so that was easy. Let's move on to our second situation, which is Al Keynes. Now, notice that Al Keynes had mawr that we had to worry about because we still have that Sisi, which we're not going to draw. But now we had two different piece that we have to draw. We had the C double bond C, which is here and here. And we also have the SP two c h. Okay, so that's in addition to the rest of the hydrocarbon that still has s P three ch. So what I'm trying to say here is that we've got these two extra peaks that we have to worry about that are complicating this more than just a regular al cane. So how do we draw this? Well, these we're all gonna have their own peaks. They need to know. So 1600. I'm sorry. I just gave it away. I'm on automatic mode right now, So we just talked about how a c d 01 c would result in the double bond region. That's gonna be 1600. And what is that gonna look like? Well, that is gonna be week and sharp. Okay, so the peak at 1600 is expected to be weak and sharp. Then we would expect both of these to be choppy. Okay. And we know there ranges. We talked about how sp three is 2900, and we also discussed Tell SP two is 3100. So, basically, we're gonna have ah, lot of choppiness everywhere from between 29 30. 100 this time. What's going to be very distinct about this graph is that it's gonna go past 3000, and it's going to continue to be choppy after the 3000 points. So once again, probably better for you to just let me draw this and then you can copy it down. So we're going to do here is once again blah, blah, blah. No one cares about 1500. But wait. This time, when I crossed 1500 I immediately have to draw a week sharp peak that's going to represent my C seeds. Will bond. This is my CC double bond. Okay, so it's my week sharp peak. Now, once again, nothing really happens for a while. I'm bored, but I get to 2900 and I have to start paying attention. Because now what I'm gonna have is I'm gonna use the different colors. I'm gonna use red for the Al Cane blue for the Al Keen. I'm gonna have my choppy peak once again. And usually, if this was just in Al Kane, I would stop right here. And that would be it. Don't draw this now because there's and Al Keen component there's these sp two hydrogen. That means that some of this choppiness is going to continue past past the 3000 mark. Okay, so the chop, the little spikes that happened after 3000 offer the SP two component and the spikes before our for the S P three component Does that make sense? So suddenly? This graph just got a little bit more complicated than the one that we drew before. Cool. So far. Awesome. So now let's move on to terminal al kinds. Now, remember that I stated earlier that it's very important that you Onley use terminal all kinds here because you must have ah, hydrogen on it to get that s p peek. Okay, so let's look at this molecule. This would be a typical al kind that you might have to draw and looks, like identify once again. Like we've always done all the different bonds here. Well, we've got once again Sisi. Who cares? I've also got my S P three C h. By the way. Heads up. You're always gonna be drawing. That s P three C h. Okay. Get used to it. He's around to stay. Because remember that Al canes are the backbone of all organic molecules. So what are the chances that there's no Al cane component? Very little. You're almost always going to draw a ness P three ch um, absorption. Okay, so we were Xing out. This one, this one we're definitely gonna draw. But what else do we have? Well, now we have a C triple bond. See that we're adding. And we've also got an S P C H bond, which is the hydrogen. That's right here. Okay, so this just got interesting. We know that the peak at, um at the SP three is going to be 2900. We know it's gonna be choppy, but what do these other guys look like? Well, cc triple bond, if you had to guess where it's gonna be. Triple bond region. That's going to be 2200. And once again, similar to our al Keen. It's gonna be weak and sharp. Okay, It might be medium. It's somewhere between weak and medium. Okay, it really depends on the drawing, but for the purposes of memorizing, I'm totally fine with you drawing it just like you would draw on all keen. Okay? Because it really depends on the exact spectrum. So 2200 week sharp. And then we've got the S P C h. Okay, which, because of what I told you guys about hybridization and the wave numbers, this one's actually gonna result the highest at 3300 centimeters. Um, and this one's actually going to be strong and sharp. Okay, So you might be wondering, um, Johnny for hey, why is this hydrocarbon? Why is this age showing up a sharp when all the other ages that I've been drawing have been choppy? OK, and the answer actually lies in the drawing. Notice that the drawing I only have one. There's only one h. So why would it be choppy? Okay, there's only one absorption is gonna happen. It's from that exact hydrogen, so that can't be choppy. It's gonna be just one lone sharp peak of 3300. Okay, so let's go ahead and give this a world I'm going to start off. I completely ignore 1500. By the way, just so you know, I've been ignoring it. But it might as well look like this, you know, there might be stuff going on, but the whole point is that I don't care. Okay, so it could have spikes. It could not have spikes. Doesn't really matter. Point is that nothing's gonna really happen until I get to 2200. When I get to 2200, I'll give my week Sharp peak. Okay, so that is going to represent my see triple bond. See, in the triple bond region from there, I'm gonna go ahead and draw my Al cane my C each That is S p three hybridized. As you can see, I pretty much always draw these peaks the same. They're kind of choppy. They're kind of regular looking now, in this case, because there's kind of a gap between 2900 and 3300. They're not going to be back to back. So I actually would expect this to kind of descend all the way back down. But then I'm gonna have my sharp, strong and sharp peak coming from my al kind. Okay, so this is my SP three ch. That's choppy. But now this is my strong and sharp SP hydrogen peak. Okay, so notice that there's actually a separation here. Okay? Now, what might get even more confusing is if you had a molecule that not only had a triple bond in it, but let's say it also had a double bond in it. Right. So you had a ches there, then what would happen? Well, then, that just means that anything that's SP two would wind up going in here. This would be your SP two range. So in that case, there might be a little bit less separation. Okay, But we've definitely gone over pretty much all the possibilities that can happen just with these straight hydrocarbon chains. Okay, so I hope that's making sense so far, we have to solve a lot of functional groups to go. But this is your basis. This is your kind of your fundamental groups and Now we're going to start learning new functional groups that you're gonna add to this. Okay, so let's move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts