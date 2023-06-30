Skip to main content
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Wolff Kishner Reduction
Problem 18a
Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents. (i) hydrazine, then hot, fused KOH
