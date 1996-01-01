Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic AdditionWolff Kishner Reduction
Multiple Choice

Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A benzene ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. The ring contains alternating double bonds between C 1 and C 2, C 3 and C 4, and C 5 and C 6. C 2 is single bonded to C 1 of a 3-carbon alkane chain depicted as a line structure using 2 zigzag lines. C 1 of the alkane chain is double bonded to O above. C 6 is single bonded to O C H 3. The second reactant is H 2 N N H 2 written over the reaction arrow. The third reactant is K O H written under the reaction arrow. Delta is written under the reaction arrow.

6
2:26m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:26
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
154
2
8
04:57
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
136
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.