Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 11d
Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent. (a) butan-1-ol → butanal, CH3CH2CH2CHO (b) but-2-en-1-ol → but-2-enoic acid, CH3CH=CH-COOH (c) butan-2-ol → butan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH3

