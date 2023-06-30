Suggest the most appropriate method for each of the following
laboratory syntheses. In each case, suggest both
a chromium reagent and a chromium-free reagent.
(a) butan-1-ol → butanal, CH3CH2CH2CHO
(b) but-2-en-1-ol → but-2-enoic acid, CH3CH=CH-COOH
(c) butan-2-ol → butan-2-one, CH3COCH2CH3
