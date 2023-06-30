Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 11a
Predict the products of the following reactions. (c) 1-methylcyclohexanol + H2SO4, heat (d) product of (c) + H2, Pt

Reducing Agents

Reducing Agents
Johnny Betancourt
Intro
