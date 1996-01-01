Polar Amino Acids

great job so far, we're almost halfway done with our amino acids. Now. In this next video we're gonna learn the following six amino acids that are in the polar side chain category heads up these side chains are about to get a lot more complicated. So we're gonna need a more elaborate story to remember all of them, including the order that we're memorizing them and what the structures look like. Okay, so to begin with we have we're gonna start with the tale of two sisters. We have two sisters named Sistine and searing okay and you know, I think they're they're identical twins or they're very they're very similar. I think they're fraternal twins but they've kind of taken different paths in life which is fine, like I'm not judging at all. But just saying that they don't really like to hang out very much, they do very different things. Let me let me get to the point. So Sistine spends a lot of time at the Sistine Chapel which is church, right? So when she's praying in church she's telling everyone to calm down. She's saying like we're trying to pray here. So she has an S. H. Coming right off of that first carbon group. So that's that's Sistine. So that's the way she's you know decides to spend her friday night and good for her right. Syrian on the other hand, likes to party. So Syrian is the sister of Sistine. But instead of having instead of saying we're in church, we're trying to pray, she's actually just drinking alcohol. So she's gonna look exactly the same, but she's gonna be partying it up drinking the bub and as you can tell you can see why they don't hang out a lot. Right? So these are the two sisters, I'm happy for them. They found their own happiness. But you know, they just, they're very different types of people even though they look the same. Okay, now it turns out that serene has kind of a rowdy group of girls that she hangs out with and you know, you tend to find friends that like to do what you do and she has these two other friends that also like to party just as hard as she does. Um, these girls are like a wolf pack and they go out militantly every, every night. So these girls are three mean and tire seen the way you can think of them is that alcohol is a serious threat and it makes you thirsty. So what am I talking about here? Well alcohol, these are three functional groups with alcohol in them, serious stands for Syrian threats would be three, I mean and thirsty would be tiresome because that's why as the letter, So we're gonna talk more about what these look like in a second and what we mean by that. But let's go ahead and start with the structure of threats. So three inning. So alcohol is a serious threat. Um, so three, I mean actually looks a lot like valley. So the way I could think about this is that remember Valine was the third val was the third girl in the hydrophobic, right? Non pollers. Well three, I mean threats is the third girl in the polar side chains. So she looks a lot like val except one big difference. She likes alcohol. Duh. She's hanging out with Syrian. So we're going to draw the same exact V as we would for val, but we're just going to add N. O. H. Okay. And you could have added it to the top or to the bottom. I'm just gonna add it to the bottom so that she looks more like searing. So it's like a combination of searing and valley. Cool, awesome. Best of both worlds. And what about the other homie? There other homie is tire scene now tire scene a little complicated because three inning already took the T. So we had to think of another letter for tire scene and that letter is going to be why? Because the second letter in in T. And that's what I like to think of as being thirsty, right? So I'm really old. So when I drink alcohol, I actually legitimately get thirsty, like I have to drink a lot of water before I go to bed or then I'm gonna wake up with a headache. But you could also think of thirsty in another way if you wanted to. So these girls, they're having fun. I'm not judging. So so tire scene is getting thirsty with all this alcohol and also she kind of looks like a tire. Okay, so you can just imagine this is quite the party. So tire scene actually looks just like fennel alunan because phenylalanine looks like a tire, right? So let's draw out what phenylalanine looks like. It would just be that tire shape coming right off of the carbon, right? So it looks like the tire. But what's the only difference between tire scene and federal align? She likes to party. So, she wants that alcohol. So, we're going to add in that alcohol. Alright, and there you have it. We have the tale of two sisters and her wolf pack. All right. So, let's say they party all night long. We're not done. We have two more to go. But they all, this is all the same story. So they go out, they party hard. They took an Uber back at four in the morning. What do they do in the morning? Like what are their plans? You know, like this is this is this is the squad. So what are the squad goals in the morning? Well, in the morning, they're trying to look cute. So they're going to work on their glutes. So they're all going to go to the gym and they're gonna work it out and trying is the end stands for espera Gene and cute working on the glutes is glutamine. So this is the two other friends that actually weren't partying with them last night, so they don't have alcohol. Um but they joined in the morning, right? Maybe they got like brunch or something and then they decided to work to that are trying to look cute. So they're working on their glutes. So how are we going to remember the structures? So now we kind of know the order that disparaging comes first and glutamine comes next. By the way, cute stands for Q. That's the idea of cute, that cute glute. So um how are we gonna remember the structure of a sparrow gene and glue to me? Well, the other way to remember this and I hope you're writing some of this down, by the way, you should be pressing pause and writing some of these things down because it's gonna help you later. Well, the way you can think about it is that you only have one ass, but you've got to glutes, right? So when you're trying to look cute and you're working your glutes. Well, you're working on one asks, but you're also you have to glutes, that's just kind of human anatomy, right? At least for these girls. So, so a sparrow jean is gonna have one carbon in between the amid group at the end, whereas glutamine is gonna have two carbons because she has two glutes. Okay, so what that means is that this is my one carbon. I'm going to draw an amit here. Okay, so that is my, that's basically my ass, which sounds crazy, but that's that's that's the one ass okay for glutamine, since you have two glutes, we're gonna double that, we're gonna say it's not just one carbon, it's a second carbon. And then you draw your amid group. Alright? And there you have it, you have basically the whole gang, This is what the gang looks like in the morning, They're all, you know, working out and you've got well, I mean, Sistine was never really part of the gang. She stayed home and slept, but you've got the wolf pack and then you've got a spare engine and glutamine the joint in the morning um that are working with, you know, on one ass two glutes. And by the way, the way you can remember that, it's like AM IDs at the end because that's kind of the hard part to make that link. How do you remember that? It's AM IDs Well, It ends in 18 and the ends kind of look like a means, right? So you could think like, oh that's another mean then the end with 18. So you could think, well, a sparrow gene is the thing that looks like in the mean, but with only one carbon and glutamine is the thing that looks like an amine, but with two carbons. And then the way you could think. a sparrow gene being n you can think trying, she's trying to look cute and then glutamine is looking cute. so she's working on her glutes and that's you're cute and you're glutamine. Alright, So that was pretty fun. You're doing great. We only have five amino acids left to go. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts