Charged Amino Acids

Hey everyone. So in this video we're gonna take a look at our acidic and basic amino acids. Let's first start off with our acidic amino acids. They take the form of Spartak acid and glue. Tannic acid. Now we know that with amino acids we have three letter codes as well as one letter codes. Three letter codes are pretty easy because for a majority of amino acids they're just the first three letters of amino acids. Um Particular name in this case for acidic and basic amino acids. That's gonna fit the description for the three letter code here. A Spartak acid, a sp a sp flow, glue, tannic acid, glue and glue. Now here when it comes to their one letter code it can be a little bit tricky here. We're going to determine their one letter code by sandy amount phonetically. So if we say a Spartak acid, a Spar Dick, it sounds like there's D. Within the description. A Spar dick. So that's why we're gonna say that. It's one letter code is D. For glue, tannic acid. So glue to Mick, Mick at the end. So depending on how you say phonetically it sounds like an E. Glue to make. So that's why we're gonna go with me here. So we have the one letter code for Spartak acid being D. And the one letter code for glue. Tannic acid being E. I put them in this order because I remembered as drink acid, you're going to the emergency room. Right. So here we're talking about drink D for Spartak and emergency E. For glue atomic. So that's why we list them as a Spartak first then glue tannic Now for Spartak acid. What does it resemble? Well here when it comes to a Spartak acid we're going to say that it has this carbon here is just connected to a carbon silic acid group. Remember these are acids. Biological acids are car basilica acids are just one example of a type of biological acid. So here this carbon will just be connected to a carbon silic acid. This would be what a Spartak acid resembles. Now for glutamate acid. A little bit trickier. We're gonna say we're not just we don't have just one carbon. We're gonna say this carbon here is connected to another carbon and that carbon is connected to a carbon silicon acid. Now we can say here that these two carbons are connected together or glued together. Because if you look you have G. L. U. And then e they're glued together to help make glue tannic acid. So that's the way I remember what glue tannic acid looks like. I have my initial carbon in red. It's going to be glued to another carbon and it's that carbon that's connected to a carbon slick acid. Right so right now we've learned two ways of finding out what are acidic amino acid acid would be next. We have our basic amino acids basic because they have basic side chains. Now here there are lysine. They are histamine and there are argentine. So here again the three letter code is based on the first three letters in their name. So, if we look here, we have lice in lice, histamine hiss and then argentine. Argentine is ARJ here when it comes to their one letter code, it's a little bit trickier. So what do I say to myself to help me remember this? Well, I kind of think of an old cartoon I used to look at when I was smaller. It was based on this basic idea. So, basic basic side chain. This basic idea of a cat and a mouse and the cat would always try to catch the mouse but could never do it. That's tom and jerry. So, I'm kind of giving my age a little bit. But I kind of go with this idea of tom and jerry to help me remember the basic side chains of amino acids. Because it's a basic concept. We're gonna say here that K. H. R. Stands for kittens hunt rats. So, this idea again is a play on tom and jerry. The cartoon show. Now here, if we take a look, we can say that for listen, L. S. R. K. The way I remember that listen is connected to K. Is that we can say that lie scene is a liar. But that's okay. All right. So what do we have here? We have listen is connected to K. So, that's the way I remember the one letter code for lysine. And if we were to take a look at listen, we'd say that listen resembles matthias any. We're gonna say here license resembles with dying. If we look at the alphabet, we can say that L. Is next to em on the alphabet truck. So license resembles resembles Matheny. So here we draw pass Here goes our carbons. And at the end because we're dealing with basic side chain, we'd have an amine group. So NH two. So here this would represent listen for the next one. Histamine and arginine. Arginine are a little bit trickier. Okay, so these were going to come up with other ways of recognizing them. Their one letters are easier to see because with Histamine his starts with an H. So for this one, we're gonna say that this carbon Is connected to a five member rate. So what we're gonna do here is we're just gonna draw the five member ring initially. And then we're gonna, we're gonna alter it because this is a basic side chain. We're gonna have the presence of nitrogen groups. We're gonna say that This carbon connected the five member ring. And we're gonna pay attention to this carbon here in black. Now to draw this correctly, we're gonna say that there's two nitrogen within this 500 ring. One of the nitrogen will be directly connected to that carbon in black and one of them will be one carbon away. So over here, the one carbon away is going to be double bonded because nitrogen ideally wants to make three bonds. So here we're gonna put a double bond, they're actually gonna put these in blue keep up with the theme and then the other nitrogen that's connected to that carbon in black, it needs to make three bonds as well, it's not double bonded in order to make its third bond, it'll have a hydrogen branching off of it. So here this represents histamine, it's basically our carbon and red connected to a five member ring. The carbon and black is the one connected to that red carbon here and it has one nitrogen directly connected to it and it has one nitrogen away from it. The one that's away from it is double bonded. The one that's next to it connected to it has a hydrogen and its single bonded. Alright, so then those are those two. And then finally here we have our Argentine argent nine depending how you want to pronounce it. So here this one's tricky. Or how do I remember what the structure looks like? Well here we have our against its three letter code and we can think about where do I hear are are Well you might hear argh if you bump your knee hurt yourself or step on a tack. So let's say you step on something sharp. Okay, let's see, step on attack and you'll give out an expression of arg, this hurts going along, this theme is gonna help us to remember what the structure of this amino acid resembles. We're gonna say here that this amino acid. This carbon here will be connected to these carbons here and then that one will be connected to a nitrogen In order to make its three bonds. It has a hydrogen on it. It's connected to a carbon which is double bonded to another nitrogen. Or to make three bonds that single bonded to a hydrogen. Then that double bonded carbon is finally connected to its last nitrogen Which is an H. two. Now here we're thinking about stepping on something sharp pointing like attack something triangular at the top. And if we were to think of this triangular thing this end here kind of resembles a triangle. So stepping on this amino acid are very painful. We're gonna say here that this represents a triangle of a means Triangle is 4. 3. And what do we have here? We have 123 carbons involved that are coming off of this red carbon. And then how many nitrogen do we have? We have 1, 2. 3 Nitrogen. Okay so that's a way of us remembering what the structure of this amino acid resembles. Somebody erased all these circles. Okay, so that would be our final structure. So remember when it comes to our acidic and basic amino acids based on their side chains. Remember the two. Just remember drink acid, you're going to the emergency room. So here D. Is for Spartak acid and E. For emergency room is for glue. Tannic acid. Then based on my childhood cartoon. Tom and jerry were gonna say that kittens hunt rats. We're gonna say here that K. Is for lysine. H. Here is for histamine. And then we have our here for argentine Argent nine. So that's how we can remember the different types of letter coding for the amino acids. And then just remember some of the tricks that I talked about when it comes to their structures. We have our Spartak acid which is just that carbon. And reg is branching off to a car basilica acid glue, atomic acid glue that red carbon glues itself to another carbon which that carbon is connected to a car basilica acid. And then we have our life scene has a structure similar to methane. I mean we have our histamine is just uh red carbon connected to a five member ring. And then we have finally argentine argentine. That's painful. Are think of a triangular tacked where you step on it. It's made up of three means. So we have three carbons and three nitrogen. So keep that in mind when examining these different types of amino acids

Hide transcripts