lastly I want to talk about all of these interesting pizza emojis all over the amino acid sheet. As you see, there are, I think nine of these that have pizza on them. So what does that mean? Well, it turns out that many of these amino acids your body can make itself so your body could take proteins and turn them and turn one amino acid into another amino acid. But there are certain group of amino acids that are called essential amino acids. Now, what does essential mean? They're actually essential for survival. If you do not eat this protein, this amino acid, you will not have it in your body and you will probably die. So that's why it's important for us to be in taking protein all the time through the foods that we eat so that we can get some of our essential amino acids. Once again, these are amino acids that your body cannot synthesize on its own. We need to get it from an external food source. Some other animal that made that amino acid that we then take in and we use it ourselves basically. Our bodies got lazy and said, hey, if I'm always getting food that has this amino acid, why do I need to keep making it? I'll just keep getting it from other animals. And that's actually what happened scientifically. So, um, these are a set of amino acids that you may need to memorize. Okay, now the thing that's tricky is that there are a bunch of different special cases where in certain types of diseases you might need this amino acid or you might need this amino acid and some professors actually include that in their list of essential amino acids. So if you need to memorize your list of essential amino acids, what I'm going to show you the ones with the pizza slices are the ones that are universally accepted. Like on Wikipedia, these are the ones that everyone agrees are are essential. Now your professor or your textbook may add a few to this list but they're more for special cases. It's like, oh if you have this type of disease then you need this amino acid etcetera. Okay so we're gonna go over is the how many of this? It looks like nine essential amino acids. But I'm just letting you know that your list might be 10 or 11 or 12 depending on the special cases that your book or your texts or your professor wants you to learn. Okay, so we're just gonna scroll really quick and just look at them just so we can kind of get a big picture what we see is that the essential ones are some of them are in the hydrophobic are in the side chains. The non pollers that would be valuing loosen loosen method meaning tryptophan and phenylalanine. So six of them are in the non pollers. Okay then over here in the pollers we just have three inning. So three mean is essential. And then over here in our basics. Two of them are essential Histamine and Argentina are essential. Okay so these are the nine that are like the most agreed upon that you need to take in from other animals or plants or whatever in order to live. Okay now how are you going to remember these? So the way I like to think about it is that thankfully um a lot of these letters come together are are next to each other in the alphabet. So um what I would, what I would do is I would remember favorites. So favorite stands for fennel valentine valentine and three. I mean so all these letters by the way are the actual letters that they use in their symbols. Okay. And then you've got um Histamine is a loosen skip J. Lysine, loose seen matthias scene. And then W. Is just a random letter at the end. That's trip to fan. But W. You just flip the M. And then it's the same letters M. Just flipped. Okay, so now I know that sounds kind of, it's not that maybe it doesn't sound that helpful. But the way I like to think about it is like maybe the way you could think about it is like it's your favorite part of the alphabet but you're skipping J. So you're going from H. All the way to em. But you're skipping J. And then you're adding W. At the end. I bet there's some missed opportunities here with how easy this would be to memorize um Like I'm already thinking you possibly like H. And M. Or like your favorite J. Like I don't know, there's a lot of different directions. You can go, I'll leave this one up to you. You may not even need to know this. You may not need to memorize it, but in case you do, it's a pretty it's not that hard. You can already, like I'm already like memorizing it and I didn't even know this like a minute ago. Okay, so favorite and then all the letters except for J. And then you flip the M. At the end. Okay, so those are your essential amino acids. At least the most commonly agreed upon. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

