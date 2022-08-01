Blank Amino Acid Worksheet

All right, so in this video, we're literally just gonna learn through repetition, and we're gonna draw all the amino acids all over again from scratch. And hopefully, by doing it together, we're going to be able to go over a lot of these memory tools that we learned the first time and really solidify them. What this is also gonna help us do is iron out any rough edges of things that we might have for gotten to memorize the first time. Okay, so I'm gonna try to go a little bit quickly because you could always pause the video if you need to. Okay, so let's go ahead and start with our letters because we need to remember the orders first. Okay, so let's remember, orders are order Was Gavle Ip right? So G a V l i p. We're learning our non Poehler's throughout the week. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Yeah, and now we're done with our first non Poehler's. Now we're gonna move on to our Poehler's are Poehler's. Well, we have Sistine. I'm just gonna write them here from now on. So Sistine and her sister searing, uh, alcohol is a serious threat. Eso that's gonna be three mean, and it makes you thirsty. So that's gonna be why, um What are they doing in the morning? They're trying to look cute, so they're working on their glutes, so they're trying to look cute. Right? Um so now we have our acidic side chains. Now, remember that acidic R e d. But in order to draw them easier, because when you drink acid, you go to the hospital. But we're gonna flip it to make it easier to draw. We're gonna draw them as d and e. And then finally, you have our basic B's, and it's gonna be Carla has a wreck, okay? And like, our could have been anything else that totally could have been, like, ravioli or something. But now we remember it. That's the most important thing. Um, so isn't that great? So now we already have our letters, right? So now let's fill in all of our names and our abbreviations. Let's start from the top again. And then we're just gonna do structures less. This is going to be so easy. It's crazy. So we have glistening and our abbreviation is glide. I. We have Allen een and our abbreviation is Allah. We have valley ing and our revision is valve. We have loose scene and our abbreviation is blue. We have is a loose scene and our abbreviation is this one's weird. It's I l e Okay. Actually, we didn't really talk about that one. It's like loose scene, but with an eye in the front because is a loose scene. You want to draw like a big letter, I so it doesn't look like l l Okay, so this is This is good. This is we're working out the things that we forgot to memorize the first time Pro lean P and pro Mutthiah Ning, right? Meth ion neen which is met Trip to fan tiptoe fan. Right. So we got trip to fan and this one is trip, so it's t r. P. So it's kind of like you your Elmer Fudd and you, like, tripped over something while you're looking for Bugs Bunny tripped a fan Twitter fan. We've got fennel, Alan een and that is P h E nine down, 11 to go. So we've got Sistine and the abbreviation is Cyst. We've got searing Oops. And the abbreviation is, Sir, we have three a mean, third. Wait nein. And the abbreviation is like Thursday. So we have to work that into the story somehow right there, actually going down on the Thursday that that's when they're partying. So alcohol is a serious threat on Thursdays especially. And I guess that they're actually working on their group glutes on a Friday morning, which that's a great use of time, especially if you don't have to go to work. Then that's what you should be doing like the rest of us. So then we've got why which is Tyra Scene. And this one's gonna look like, ah, tire. Um, yeah, I mean, it's the It's the first three letters of tires and I don't think that's that hard. It also kind of Well, no, that that could that could mess you up more, but I just think it's just tire. Okay, so n this one's a little tough. It's trying to look cute, so it's working in schools. But how do we get to the name? It's a sparrow, Jean. Okay, so how are we gonna remember that? We'll remember that we have ass and glute, so we already have the beginning, which is ass. And then end is the scene at the end. So we just have to connect ass. And I mean, and it's a sparrow Jing as spare. I wanna make sure I'm spelling it. Right, Jean. Okay. And that one is going to be a S N a spare a gene. Okay, then we've got, um, glutamine. And that one's gonna be g l n glutamine. So it's your It's not glue, because, remember, glue is actually sniffing on glue with E, so it's glutamine, but you have the end at the end, just like a s n. You have the g l n. Okay, Cool. Um, then we've got d and e. Remember that d is actually a spar dick acid, but don't spell like that. It's s far tick acid. Oops, kind of running out of room here, and that one is going to be asked ESP, which is the first three letters. Then we've got glue tannic acid, and that one's gonna be glue because it has the E at the end. Then we've got license because listen is a liar. But it's okay, and that is going to be l y s. Then you've got history Dean, which is h yes, and then we've got finally are sorry. You can't see Argentine, You spell you stepped on. And I mean and you said are And that's actually gonna be the abbreviation as well, Arg. Okay, great. So now I've got all our names. And now we just need to draw in our structures. And for this again, we're just gonna kinda go by this story. So we're gonna always draw the same backbone for all of these. And if you don't mind to save some time, I'm going to copy and paste this thing, because that's what you really you should do. You should draw a bunch of these. You should always draw these first, and then you can add the side chain to it, right? I mean, you could so So, basically, I'm just gonna I'm making the video shorter. That's what I'm doing by doing this. By the way, I did see that I messed up the Cairo ality on the first one, and I'm gonna fix that. Don't worry. I know that a few of you guys caught that I can hear you. Okay, let's just do these first nine. Well, yeah, sure. Let's do these first nine and then we'll go from there. Cool. So as I mentioned, I actually messed up the Chire ality on the first one Because remember, glyphs scene is hey, Kyra, All so I'm just gonna draw h, okay? And that's done. You're done. So what are we gonna do for Alan? Well, Alan is a It's the easiest amino acids. We're gonna draw ch three Valley and looks like a V. Let's go, Val. Loose scene is like a better version of al got the extra ch two. So ch two and then she's trying to show Val up, Um, I so loose scene is a lot like vow, but then with the extra stage three of the end pro lean Pentagon, right, So I'm gonna draw Pentagon. And that means that have toe Reese, the two right pro lean Pentagon Matthiasson in looks like an M. But at the end, I want one metal group sticking off and one sulfur. So I'm gonna do that trip to fan looks like a W because it's tweaked a fan. So I'm gonna have to draw my stick, and then I'm going to draw my w coming down So let's just draw it straight down. aN:aN:000NaN c I've got my w. Great. So now where do I add my nitrogen? Why? Added on the closest one. And I added at the bottom of the w right the next to go at the bottom. And now I close off my rings as five closest and six farthest. So yeah, five. Six. And now I add my double bonds. No, no, no. That's wrong. Cool like that So that the nature gin has an h on it. Cool. Don't forget that age. Awesome. Fennel. Valentin looks just like fennel. I mean, it looks just like Alan in, but with a fennel. Great. So we've got our first nine. Now what we're gonna do is copy and paste that structure again, and we'll work on the last 11. It's not gonna be too bad. Okay, so let's move on to these guys. So let's move on. Thio. The Poehler's so remember that Sistine is telling everyone to shut up at church. So she is gonna have s h remember that Searing is her troublemaker sister, that doesn't want anything to do with that. She's just gonna go partying on a Thursday with three Amin who looks just like Val ing. Except she likes alcohol. So we're gonna go ahead and add the over here so she looks like searing. Remember that tire scene? Looks like a tire, which looks just like fennel Allan E. Except duh. She wants to get her drink on, so we're gonna add her. Ohh! Remember that disparaging and glutamine You've got one asked. We got to glutes. So one of these I had one carbon one of these. I add two and then they're both gonna have an amad group which were thinking of kind of like as in a mean, So it's gonna be at h two, and this one's gonna be and each to Great. So remember that, and I'm just gonna go ahead and draw these from scratch. Remember that that a Spartak acid and glue tannic acid look just like a spare gene and glutamine, but with car books like acids, so we can draw those out NH two. And that's gonna be something. Looks like this. And glue tannic acid. You got to glutes, so it's gonna just be a little bit longer. Did I do that, right? Yeah. It looks just like the one on top. Whoa! No, I did not do that. Right. See you guys, I knew I did something wrong. My Ohh! And wow. Okay, I'm just like that's why that's why I was copying and pasting, cause now I'm rushing too much. There you go. So you got her a Spartak acid glue tannic acid. And now, finally, we have our last three, which I'll just draw from scratch. She has conjoined me. So how do you remember what listen Looks like? Well, remember that the letter l is close to the letter m right next to it. So it's gonna look like Mutthiah Ning. But we add the extra and H two at the end. His studying is the most the one I don't really have a great memory tool for, But maybe you guys do of how to draw it. So that's your challenge. Maybe you can work on that one. I gave you so many at this point. And that's gonna be ah, five numbered ring with one nitrogen attached, one nitrogen not attached, one double bond and one double bond. H. So the one of the H, you could make it closer to this side. Okay. And then finally, Argentine. Is that barely pointy of mean? That you don't want to step on. So we're gonna have in sets of threes. 123 carbons and then one to three a means. And we're gonna finish that off with our hydrogen and double bond. And there you have it. I might have made. I hope I didn't make any mistakes. Make sure that all your nitrogen is have the right number of hydrogen. Make sure that all your double bonds are in the right place. But I think we did it. It's been 15 minutes, and we went through all remember tools again. We're able to remember the correct order, the one that we memorized it with and draw every single structure with the names. This is amazing. Great job. So I hope that you're as excited as I am about memorizing me amino acids. Let's move on to the next video

