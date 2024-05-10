7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
Problem 6-27a
For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).
a. 2-chloro-2-methylbutane + CH3COOH
b. isobutylbromide + sodium methoxide
