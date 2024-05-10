8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
2:31 minutes
Problem 7-25b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each reaction, decide whether substitution or elimination (or both) is possible, and predict the products you expect. Label the major products.
b. 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane + triethylamine(Et3N:)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice