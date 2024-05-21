8. Elimination Reactions
Problem 7.33e-f
Predict the products and mechanisms of the following reactions. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, explain which are most likely.
e. isobutyliodide+KOH in ethanol/water
f. isobutylchloride+AgNO3 in ethanol/water
