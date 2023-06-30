Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASFischer Esterification
Problem 15b
a. A student did not obtain any ester when he added 2,4,6-trimethylbenzoic acid to an acidic solution of ethanol. Why? (HINT: Build models.) b. Would he have encountered the same problem if he had tried to synthesize the methyl ester of 4-methylbenzoic acid in the same way?

