Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASFischer Esterification
5:58 minutes
Problem 11a
Textbook Question

Predict the esterification products of the following acid/alcohol pairs. (a) CH3CH2CH2COOH + CH3OH (b) CH3OH + HNO3 (c) 2CH3CH2OH + H3PO4

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
77
Was this helpful?
1:08m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:08
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
215
1
3
04:08
General Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
204
1
17
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.