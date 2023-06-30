Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NASFischer Esterification
4:05 minutes
Problem 15a
Textbook Question

When butanoic acid and 18^O-labeled methanol react under acidic conditions, what compounds are labeled when the reaction has reached equilibrium?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
1:08m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:08
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
215
1
3
04:08
General Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
204
1
17
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.